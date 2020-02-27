Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale reported to spring training with the flu and pneumonia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale was ruled out for opening day and will start the season on the injured list, interim manager Ron Roenicke announced Thursday.

Sale, who reported to camp with the flu and pneumonia and is behind schedule this spring, will be placed on the 15-day injured list. According to the team, he will remain in Fort Myers, Fla., for extended spring training when the team breaks camp.

"With the sickness, it cost him two weeks' time and that two weeks is what we'd like to give him to make sure he's right," Roenicke told reporters Thursday. "He's worked hard on getting his arm right. We didn't think four starts in spring training was fair to him to make him start the season. He'll open up on the [injured list]."

Sale ended last season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. His last appearance was Aug. 13 against the Cleveland Indians, when he gave up five runs with 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Roenicke said Sale's latest trip to the injured list isn't related to his previous elbow injury.

"Nothing at all with the arm," Roenicke said. "He's doing really good. We're really happy with where he's at. This is strictly for missing two weeks and then only being able to give him four starts in spring training."

In 25 starts last season, Sale posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA and 218 strikeouts.

The Red Sox open the regular season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Roenicke said Sale will be eligible to return on April 7, when Boston hosts the Tampa Bay Rays.