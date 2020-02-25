Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in mid-October. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the team's starting lineup Tuesday due to inflammation in his right elbow.

According to the team, Freeman experienced discomfort in the elbow Monday and again Tuesday. Braves manager Brian Snitker said it remains unclear how long Freeman will be out of the lineup.

"He's got a little irritation in his elbow," Snitker told reporters Tuesday. "It's one of those things where his workload has been different than it was all winter. [The elbow has] felt good, but the doctor said it's not an uncommon thing. You nip it in the bud. You're glad it's now instead of later."

Freeman's elbow has bothered him over the past few seasons, and he eventually underwent arthroscopic surgery on it in mid-October. During the procedure, three fragmented loose bodies and two bone spurs were removed from his elbow.

Freeman, 30, played with the injury for parts of the 2019 season. Despite the elbow ailment, he recorded career highs in home runs (38), RBIs (121) and runs (113).