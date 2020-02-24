Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts didn't take long to make an impact during his Los Angeles Dodgers debut, driving in a run during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts sported Dodgers blue during the 4-2 win Sunday in a Cactus League contest at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. He went 0-for-3 in the victory, picking up his RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Betts was the Dodgers' leadoff hitter and played right field. His daughter, mom, dad and girlfriend attended Sunday's game.

"It was good. It has been pretty much the same thing baseball wise, just with some new guys," Betts told reporters.

Betts hit a fly ball to left fielder Kyle Schwarber in his first at-bat and lined out to right fielder Noel Cuevas in his second plate appearance in the third inning.

Gavin Lux hit a single to start the fifth frame and Tyler White struck out before Luke Raley pushed Lux to third base with another single. Betts then stepped in to face Cubs reliever Ben Taylor, who tossed two balls before Betts raked his third offering to center field. Ian Happ caught the fly ball but Lux tagged up and scored on the play, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

"I'm just kind of taking everything in stride," Betts said. "I'm not necessarily anxious. I'm focusing on one day at a time. I'm taking it all in when I'm here.

"When [my debut at] Dodger Stadium comes, I'm sure I'll be excited. Right now I'm just getting my work in."

Dodgers outfielder D.J. Peters went 1 for 2 with two RBIs in the win. Cubs catcher Victor Caratini went 2 for 2 with a solo home run in the loss.

Betts, 27, is expected to play when the Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox in another spring training game at 3:05 p.m. EST Monday in Glendale. The four-time all-star and 2018 American League MVP hit .295 with 80 RBIs and a league-leading 135 runs last season for the Red Sox. Boston traded Betts, who will make $27 million this season, to the Dodgers on Feb. 10, along with pitcher David Price.

Betts will make his regular season debut against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles' home opener on March 26 at Dodger Stadium.