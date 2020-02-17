Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has led the team to back-to-back National League East division titles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Monday, while also elevating Anthopoulos' role with the franchise.

Snitker's contract was extended through 2021. Anthopoulos' new deal runs through the 2024 season.

Anthopoulos has been the Braves' executive vice president and general manager since 2017. He will now be the Braves' president of baseball operations and general manager.

"I am very pleased that Alex will be leading the Atlanta Braves' baseball operations for years to come," Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a news release. "Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect."

The Braves posted a 97-65 record in 2019 while winning the National League East. The 97 wins were the most for the franchise since the Braves won 101 games in 2003 and 2002.

Snitker, 64, became Braves manager in 2016. He owns a 318-292 record in four seasons with the franchise. The Braves are 3-6 in the playoffs under Snitker. The 2019 Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series.

Snitker also led the Braves to a National League East title in 2018, when he was named Manager of the Year. His staff of Sal Fasano, Rick Kranitz, Marty Reed, Kevin Seitzer, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss, Eric Young Sr. and Jose Castro also received contract extensions.

"Winning consecutive division titles illustrates the leadership and impact of Brian and his staff," Anthopoulos said. "We are happy to know they will be leading the Braves through the 2021 season."

Anthopoulos served as the vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers for two seasons before joining the Braves. He also spent six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' general manager.

The Braves face the Baltimore Orioles in their first spring training game at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.