Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball teams report to spring training this week, with games starting Feb. 21.
Pitchers and catchers from the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals report to West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals' full squad reports Monday to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Despite last season's success, the Nationals aren't the favorites to repeat as champions. That honor goes to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Caesars gives both teams +350 odds to win the World Series in 2020.
The Nationals are tied for having the ninth-best odds of winning the title. The Houston Astros (+900), St. Louis Cardinals (+1200) and Atlanta Braves (+1400) are the top-five favorites to win the World Series.
The Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins have the longest odds of winning it all, at +100,000. The terrible trio combined for 158 wins in 2019, while the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros won 316 games last season.
Player movement
The Boston Red Sox's blockbuster trade of Mookie Betts and David Price sent shock waves through baseball and boosted the Dodgers' World Series odds. The Yankees should turn in another 100-plus win season after winning 103 games in 2019, despite Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge missing a combined 284 games.
The Yankees also added star pitcher Gerrit Cole on a record-breaking contract in free agency. New York lost several players, including Gregorius, but is expected to repeat as AL East champions and make a run at a 28th World Series title.
The Dodgers had the best record in the National League for the second time in the last three years, but came up short in a 2019 National League division series loss to the Nationals. In addition to the Betts and Price trade, the Dodgers brought in pitchers Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson. Despite not many off-season additions, the Dodgers managed to keep their star-filled lineup intact for 2020.
The Astros had a controversy-filled off-season after being investigated and disciplined for illegal sign-stealing, but return their potent lineup. Their biggest change will be new manager Dusty Baker, after former skipper A.J. Hinch was suspended and then fired after the MLB investigation. The Astros lost Cole to the Yankees but should contend out of the American League West.
The Braves had some solid additions this off-season and should play well into the postseason. Atlanta lost third baseman Josh Donaldson, but signed former Cardinals outfielder Marcel Ozuna. They also signed veteran starting pitchers Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez and grabbed closer Will Smith to strengthen their bullpen.
The Cincinnati Reds were one of the busiest teams this off-season. The Reds signed infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to add some punch to their batting order. They also added relief pitcher Pedro Strop and starter Wade Miley to strengthen their pitching staff.
The Reds are tied with the Nationals, the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs with the ninth-best odds of winning the World Series.
The Angels added World Series champion Anthony Rendon out of free agency. They also added pitchers Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran, but it is unclear if they will be able to advance to the playoffs from the American League West after having to compete with the Astros and the Athletics.
The Phillies gained a lot of attention going into last season after signing Bryce Harper to a record-setting deal. They added to the team this season by signing Gregorius and pitcher Zach Wheeler. The Phillies still have work to do on the field if they want to get to the playoffs, as they share a division with the Braves, Nationals and New York Mets.
The Arizona Diamondbacks could be another surprise squad in 2020. Arizona signed former San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner and traded for center fielder Starling Marte. The Chicago White Sox are also on the rise after adding Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Gio Gonzalez and Dallas Keuchel.
Corey Kluber and Todd Frazier joined the Texas Rangers and should help the team stay competitive in the American League West while facing the Astros, Athletics and Angels.
First, last spring training games
New York Yankees -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Toronto Blue Jays; 7:07 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Dodgers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. San Francisco Giants; 10:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros -- 6:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Washington Nationals; 2:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Cleveland Indians
St. Louis Cardinals -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Mets; 8:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Texas Rangers
Atlanta Braves -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Baltimore Orioles; 1:05 p.m. EST March 24 vs. oRed Sox
Chicago White Sox -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels; 3:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Minnesota Twins -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; 1:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. Boston Red Sox
New York Mets -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Washington Nationals -- 6:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Houston Astros; 1:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Oakland Athletics; 3:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. San Diego Padres
Cincinnati Reds -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland Indians; 3:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. Cleveland Indians
Oakland Athletics -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Chicago Cubs; 9:45 p.m. EST March 24 vs. San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Chicago White Sox; 10:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Seattle Mariners; 3:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Detroit Tigers; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Boston Red Sox; 1:05 p.m. March 23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Arizona Diamondbacks -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies; 3:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Indians -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds; 2:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Houston Astros
Boston Red Sox -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Tampa Bay Rays; 1:05 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Brewers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Texas Rangers; 7:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 21 vs. Kansas City Royals; 8:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks; 3:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Seattle Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Yankees; 7:07 p.m. EST March 24 vs. New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; 9:45 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Oakland Athletics
Kansas City Royals -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 21 vs. Texas Rangers; 7:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Seattle Mariners -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. San Diego Padres; 3:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Colorado Rockies
Pittsburgh Pirates -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota Twins; 12:35 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins -- 1:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Mets; 1:10 p.m. EST March 22 vs. New York Mets
Baltimore Orioles --1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Atlanta Braves; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. New York Mets
Detroit Tigers -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Philadelphia Phillies; 12:35 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
World Series betting odds
New York Yankees +350
Los Angeles Dodgers +350
Houston Astros +900
St. Louis Cardinals +1200
Atlanta Braves +1400
Chicago White Sox +1500
Minnesota Twins +1600
New York Mets +1800
Washington Nationals +2000
Chicago Cubs +2000
Cincinnati Reds +2000
Oakland Athletics +2000
Los Angeles Angels +2000
San Diego Padres +2200
Philadelphia Phillies +2800
Tampa Bay Rays +3000
Arizona Diamondbacks +3000
Cleveland Indians +4000
Boston Red Sox +6000
Milwaukee Brewers +6000
Texas Rangers +6000
Colorado Rockies +10000
Toronto Blue Jays +10000
San Francisco Giants +10000
Kansas City Royals +25000
Seattle Mariners +25000
Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
Miami Marlins +100000
Baltimore Orioles +100000
Detroit Tigers +100000