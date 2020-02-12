The Washington Nationals won the World Series in October, but only have the ninth-best odds of winning again in 2020, according to Caesars. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball teams report to spring training this week, with games starting Feb. 21.

Pitchers and catchers from the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals report to West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals' full squad reports Monday to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Despite last season's success, the Nationals aren't the favorites to repeat as champions. That honor goes to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Caesars gives both teams +350 odds to win the World Series in 2020.

The Nationals are tied for having the ninth-best odds of winning the title. The Houston Astros (+900), St. Louis Cardinals (+1200) and Atlanta Braves (+1400) are the top-five favorites to win the World Series.

The Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins have the longest odds of winning it all, at +100,000. The terrible trio combined for 158 wins in 2019, while the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros won 316 games last season.

Player movement

The Boston Red Sox's blockbuster trade of Mookie Betts and David Price sent shock waves through baseball and boosted the Dodgers' World Series odds. The Yankees should turn in another 100-plus win season after winning 103 games in 2019, despite Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge missing a combined 284 games.

The Yankees also added star pitcher Gerrit Cole on a record-breaking contract in free agency. New York lost several players, including Gregorius, but is expected to repeat as AL East champions and make a run at a 28th World Series title.

The Dodgers had the best record in the National League for the second time in the last three years, but came up short in a 2019 National League division series loss to the Nationals. In addition to the Betts and Price trade, the Dodgers brought in pitchers Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson. Despite not many off-season additions, the Dodgers managed to keep their star-filled lineup intact for 2020.

The Astros had a controversy-filled off-season after being investigated and disciplined for illegal sign-stealing, but return their potent lineup. Their biggest change will be new manager Dusty Baker, after former skipper A.J. Hinch was suspended and then fired after the MLB investigation. The Astros lost Cole to the Yankees but should contend out of the American League West.

The Braves had some solid additions this off-season and should play well into the postseason. Atlanta lost third baseman Josh Donaldson, but signed former Cardinals outfielder Marcel Ozuna. They also signed veteran starting pitchers Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez and grabbed closer Will Smith to strengthen their bullpen.

The Cincinnati Reds were one of the busiest teams this off-season. The Reds signed infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to add some punch to their batting order. They also added relief pitcher Pedro Strop and starter Wade Miley to strengthen their pitching staff.

The Reds are tied with the Nationals, the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs with the ninth-best odds of winning the World Series.

The Angels added World Series champion Anthony Rendon out of free agency. They also added pitchers Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran, but it is unclear if they will be able to advance to the playoffs from the American League West after having to compete with the Astros and the Athletics.

The Phillies gained a lot of attention going into last season after signing Bryce Harper to a record-setting deal. They added to the team this season by signing Gregorius and pitcher Zach Wheeler. The Phillies still have work to do on the field if they want to get to the playoffs, as they share a division with the Braves, Nationals and New York Mets.

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be another surprise squad in 2020. Arizona signed former San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner and traded for center fielder Starling Marte. The Chicago White Sox are also on the rise after adding Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Gio Gonzalez and Dallas Keuchel.

Corey Kluber and Todd Frazier joined the Texas Rangers and should help the team stay competitive in the American League West while facing the Astros, Athletics and Angels.

First, last spring training games

New York Yankees -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Toronto Blue Jays; 7:07 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. San Francisco Giants; 10:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros -- 6:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Washington Nationals; 2:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Cleveland Indians

St. Louis Cardinals -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Mets; 8:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Baltimore Orioles; 1:05 p.m. EST March 24 vs. oRed Sox

Chicago White Sox -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels; 3:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; 1:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. Boston Red Sox

New York Mets -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals -- 6:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Houston Astros; 1:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Oakland Athletics; 3:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland Indians; 3:05 p.m. EST March 22 vs. Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Chicago Cubs; 9:45 p.m. EST March 24 vs. San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Chicago White Sox; 10:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Seattle Mariners; 3:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Detroit Tigers; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Boston Red Sox; 1:05 p.m. March 23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies; 3:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Indians -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds; 2:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Houston Astros

Boston Red Sox -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Tampa Bay Rays; 1:05 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Texas Rangers; 7:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 21 vs. Kansas City Royals; 8:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks; 3:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Seattle Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Yankees; 7:07 p.m. EST March 24 vs. New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; 9:45 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals -- 3:05 p.m. EST Feb. 21 vs. Texas Rangers; 7:40 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners -- 3:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. San Diego Padres; 3:10 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota Twins; 12:35 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins -- 1:10 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. New York Mets; 1:10 p.m. EST March 22 vs. New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles --1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Atlanta Braves; 1:05 p.m. EST March 23 vs. New York Mets

Detroit Tigers -- 1:05 p.m. EST Feb. 22 vs. Philadelphia Phillies; 12:35 p.m. EST March 24 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

World Series betting odds

New York Yankees +350

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

Houston Astros +900

St. Louis Cardinals +1200

Atlanta Braves +1400

Chicago White Sox +1500

Minnesota Twins +1600

New York Mets +1800

Washington Nationals +2000

Chicago Cubs +2000

Cincinnati Reds +2000

Oakland Athletics +2000

Los Angeles Angels +2000

San Diego Padres +2200

Philadelphia Phillies +2800

Tampa Bay Rays +3000

Arizona Diamondbacks +3000

Cleveland Indians +4000

Boston Red Sox +6000

Milwaukee Brewers +6000

Texas Rangers +6000

Colorado Rockies +10000

Toronto Blue Jays +10000

San Francisco Giants +10000

Kansas City Royals +25000

Seattle Mariners +25000

Pittsburgh Pirates +40000

Miami Marlins +100000

Baltimore Orioles +100000

Detroit Tigers +100000