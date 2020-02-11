Former Colorado Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was an All-Star with the club in 2012-13 and 2016. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners agreed to a minor league contract with former All-Star slugger Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday, adding depth to the team's outfield.

League sources told USA Today Sports and MLB Media that Gonzalez agreed to a minor league deal that will pay him $750,000 if he makes the Mariners' major league roster. The agreement, which hasn't been disclosed by the club, is pending a successful physical.

Gonzalez was a three-time All-Star selection and three-time National League Gold Glove Award winner during his 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies. The 34-year-old outfielder played with the Rockies through 2018, when he recorded a .276 batting average with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games.

In the 2019 season, Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians and was called up to the majors in mid-April. He appeared in 30 games with the club before being cut.

Gonzalez signed with the Chicago Cubs in May but lasted only 15 games before being released in late June. He had a .200 batting average with three homers and 10 RBIs in 166 plate appearances between the Indians and Cubs last season.

Gonzalez is considered a long shot to make the Mariners' roster, but the uncertain status of Mitch Haniger has created an opening in right field. Haniger underwent core muscle surgery at the end of January.

Gonzalez has a career batting average of .285 with 234 home runs and 785 RBIs in his MLB career.