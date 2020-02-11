Former Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke has served as the Boston Red Sox's bench coach since 2018. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox named bench coach Ron Roenicke as the club's interim manager for the upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes one day before the Red Sox's first scheduled workout for pitchers and catchers. Boston entered spring training without a manager after the team parted ways with Alex Cora last month in the wake of Major League Baseball's investigation into an illegal sign-stealing scheme operated by the Houston Astros. Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Tuesday that the organization used the "interim" label out of respect for MLB's ongoing investigation into alleged sign stealing by the Red Sox in 2018. Once the league completes its probe, Roenicke could become the permanent manager.

"Ron's extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season," Bloom said in a statement. "He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization.

"We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we're excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward."

Congrats to Interim Manager Ron Roenicke! pic.twitter.com/W8I89GRDdw— Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

Roenicke, 63, managed the Milwaukee Brewers for five years (2011-15) and has 21 years of coaching experience in the majors. After spending time with the Brewers, he served as the third-base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels from 2015 through 2017.

Roenicke arrived in Boston with Cora before the 2018 campaign. He has coordinated the Red Sox's spring training camp the last two years.

During his tenure with the Brewers, Roenicke tallied a 342-331 record. His best season came in 2011, when Milwaukee won the National League Central with a 96-66 record and reached the NL Championship Series.