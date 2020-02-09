Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a reworked trade that will send star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Sunday that Boston will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher prospect Connor Wong in the deal. Betts and Price will go to the Dodgers, with the Red Sox agreeing to pay half of the $96 million left on Price's contract.

A blockbuster trade between the Dodgers, Red Sox and Minnesota Twins was agreed upon last week. In the agreement, Betts and Price were headed to the Dodgers for Verdugo and Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, while Los Angeles starting pitcher Kenta Maeda was going to the Twins.

According to ESPN, the deal was in jeopardy of falling apart when the Red Sox reviewed the medical records of Graterol, a 21-year-old right-hander. The hard-throwing pitcher has undergone Tommy John surgery and missed time last season with a shoulder injury.

In what is now a separate trade, Maeda and cash considerations will go to the Twins in exchange for Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, according to ESPN. The Twins will also acquire a low-level prospect from the Dodgers in the trade.

Betts, 27, had a .295 batting average with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 150 regular-season games last season, finishing eighth in American League MVP voting. The 2018 AL MVP set career highs in batting average (.346), home runs (32) and stolen bases (30) during the Red Sox's World Series-winning campaign in 2018.

During the off-season, the Red Sox entertained offers for Betts, whose free-agent price tag could exceed $400 million after the 2020 season. Betts is scheduled to earn $27 million this year.

RELATED Boston Red Sox expected to hire Ron Roenicke as next manager

Verdugo, 23, took over in center field when A.J. Pollock was injured, recording a .294 batting average with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. He didn't play after Aug. 4 because of a back injury.

Graterol threw 9 2/3 innings last season in the majors, posting a 1-1 record and 4.66 ERA. In the minors last year, he was 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA across three levels.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts with the Red Sox last season. Maeda posted a 10-8 record and 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) in Los Angeles.

Downs, who is named after New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, split time last year between Class A and Double-A. The 21-year-old infielder hit a combined .276 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Wong, 23, also played at the Class A and Double-A levels last season, recording a .281 batting average with 24 homers and 82 RBIs.