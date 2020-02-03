Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Marco Gonzales was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2017. He was the Mariners' opening day starter last year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The extension, which begins in 2021, contains a club option for 2025, according to the team. League sources told The Athletic that Gonzales' four-year deal is worth $30 million.

"Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement Monday. "His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future."

Gonzales, entering his third full season with the Mariners, arrived in Seattle after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. According to Spotrac, he is scheduled to earn $1 million this year in the final season of his two-year, $1.9 million deal.

"This is truly an exciting day for me and my family," Gonzales said. "We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true. This organization has a vision for winning a championship, and I am honored to be a part of their plans.

"This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride."

Gonzales is coming off the best season of his MLB career. During the 2019 campaign, he tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 wins.

Gonzales, 27, also had a career-best 3.99 ERA and set career highs in starts, innings pitched (203) and strikeouts (147) last season.