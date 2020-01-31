Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Curtis Granderson recorded 344 home runs and 937 RBIs in his MLB career. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Tigers and New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a 16-year career.

"As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started," Granderson said in a statement Friday. "I look forward to continuing my work helping to diversify the sport, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow."

Granderson spent the prime of his MLB career between the New York Yankees, Mets and Tigers. The three-time All-Star selection had a .249 career batting average with 344 home runs and 937 RBIs.

Granderson's best season came in 2011, when he recorded career highs of 119 RBIs and 136 runs scored for the Yankees. During that season, he was an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger Award and finished fourth in MVP voting.

It's been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020

In his 16-year career, Granderson reached the World Series in 2006 with the Tigers and 2015 with the Mets but never won a championship.

Granderson had short stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Toronto Blue Jays (2018), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and Miami Marlins (2019) before concluding his playing career.