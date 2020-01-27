Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos played 51 games with the Chicago Cubs last season after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a four-year contract with free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Sources told MLB.com and ESPN the deal is worth $64 million. The contract matches the biggest free-agent contract in Reds history. The Reds also signed free agent infielder Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million pact this off-season.

Castellanos' pact includes an opt-out after the first season.

Castellanos, 27, hit .289 in 151 games last season, while splitting time between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. He also hit 27 home runs, 58 doubles and 73 RBIs. The Tigers traded Castellanos to the Cubs in July in exchange for minor leaguers Alex Lange and Paul Richan.

The veteran outfielder hit a career best .298 with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs in 157 games in 2018 with the Tigers.

The Reds had the fifth-fewest runs scored and sixth-fewest hits in Major League Baseball last season.