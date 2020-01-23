Former Houston Astros player and ex-New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran was hired by the Mets in November. The team parted ways with him last week as part of the fallout from the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A week after parting ways with Carlos Beltran, the New York Mets officially hired Luis Rojas as their next manager, the team announced Thursday.

Rojas becomes the Mets' third manager in the past four months and the team's fourth skipper in two and a half years. The club will introduce Rojas in a press conference Friday at Citi Field.

"I will work tirelessly to help this team win," Rojas said in a statement Thursday. "I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals."

The Mets moved on from Beltran, who was hired in November, last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Rojas, who was given a multiyear contract, spent last season as the Mets' quality control coach and has been a member of the organization since 2007. He has served as a manager at multiple levels within the Mets' minor league system but never coached in the majors before joining former manager Mickey Callaway's staff last season.

"Luis has grown up with baseball in his blood, as his family is part of baseball royalty," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. "Luis managed many of our current players during his time in our organization. He is fully prepared for this exciting opportunity."

Rojas, 38, is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the half-brother of ex-MLB outfielder Moises Alou.

The Mets finished with an 86-76 record last season but missed the postseason. New York finished third in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves and World Series champion Washington Nationals.