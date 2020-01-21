The Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora (pictured), who also served as the Houston Astros' bench coach in 2017, after he was named in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's nine-page statement that detailed the Astros' sign-stealing scheme. File Photo by Howard Simmons/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday asking Major League Baseball to strip recent World Series titles from the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros and grant them to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The resolution, presented by council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz, cited the sign-stealing allegations brought against the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox and urges MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to "recall the World Series Commissioner's Trophies and award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers."

Manfred released a nine-page statement on Jan. 13 that detailed the Astros' illegal use of a camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams throughout the 2017 regular season and postseason. The league issued penalties that included season-long suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, loss of draft picks and a $5 million fine.

Luhnow and Hinch were subsequently fired for their connection to the sign-stealing scheme. The Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora, who served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, earlier this month for his role in the operation.

The New York Mets also did the same with Carlos Beltran, a veteran player with the 2017 Astros who was named the Mets' manager in November.

The Dodgers, still seeking their first championship since 1988, lost to the Astros in seven games in the 2017 World Series and fell to the Red Sox in five games in the 2018 season.