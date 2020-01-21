Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and five-time All-Star Larry Walker were selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter, the longtime Yankees captain, was a near unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame, appearing on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

Jeter gained 99.7 percent of votes, moving above Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3 percent) for the second highest. It remains unclear which voter didn't select Jeter. The BBWAA will release additional ballots on Feb. 4 of writers who chose a public listing.

Walker appeared on 304 ballots, six votes above the required 75 percent, in his 10th and final appearance on the ballot. He earned 54.6 percent of votes last year.

Pitcher Curt Schilling was third with 278 votes (70 percent) in his eighth appearance on the ballot, an increase from 60.9 percent. Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Barry Bonds (60.7 percent) both showed slight increases.

Jeter and Walker will be inducted on July 26 at the Hall in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with catcher Ted Simmons and ex-players' association head Marvin Miller. Simmons and Miller were voted in last month by the Hall of Fame's Modern Era Committee.