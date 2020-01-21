Felix Hernandez had a career-worst 6.40 ERA in 15 stars last season for the Seattle Mariners. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Sources told MLB.com and the Seattle Times Fernandez's pact includes an invitation to big league spring training. The contract has a value of $1 million if Hernandez makes the team's 40-man roster.

Fernandez, 33, posted a career-worst 6.40 ERA and had a 1-8 record in 15 starts last season for the Mariners. The six-time All-Star, two-time ERA title winner and 2010 Cy Young Award winner has a 3.42 ERA and 169-136 record during his decorated MLB career.

He had a $27.8 million salary with the Mariners last season.

Hernandez has been plagued with a number of injuries over the last several seasons. He briefly moved into the Mariners' bullpen in 2018 after missing time because of shoulder issues.

The Braves are searching for a fifth starter in their rotation behind Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Cole Hamels. Braves pitchers and catchers have their first workout Feb. 13.