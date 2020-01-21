Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna had a .241 batting average with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Ozuna, who helped the Cardinals beat the Braves in the playoffs last October, signed a one-year contract worth $18 million, according to the club. The Braves now have 40 players on the team's 40-man roster.

Ozuna posted a .429 average with two home runs for the Cardinals in their five-game victory over the Braves in the National League Division Series last year.

The two-time All-Star choice spent his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins before he was traded to the Cardinals. He spent two seasons in St. Louis, recording a .241 average with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs in 2019.

In 932 career games between the Marlins and Cardinals, Ozuna has a .272 average with 148 homers and 538 RBIs. He had a career-high 12 stolen bases with the Cardinals last season.

The Braves have been active this off-season, recently signing former AL Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez to a minor league deal with an invite to big league spring training.