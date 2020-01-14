Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who has been linked this off-season to two sign-stealing schemes, mutually agreed to part ways with Boston, the team announced Tuesday.

Cora, 44, is awaiting discipline from MLB for his involvement in a sign-stealing operation conducted by the Houston Astros in 2017. He is still under investigation for a different sign-stealing scheme that is said to have occurred with the Red Sox in the 2018 season.

A league investigation confirmed Monday that the Astros cheated during the regular season and postseason of their World Series-winning 2017 campaign. According to MLB, the Astros used a camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams.

In the league's findings, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred described Cora as being "involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players' conduct."

In a statement released Tuesday night, the Red Sox said based on the probe's findings, "we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward."

Manfred said he was waiting to discipline Cora until after the league completes its investigation into the allegations against the Red Sox. Cora is expected to receive a harsh penalty.

The Red Sox allegedly used video to decode opposing teams' sign sequences and passed the information along to their players.

"We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization," Cora said in a statement. "I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston."

Cora guided the Red Sox past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, one year after winning the World Series with the Astros as the team's bench coach.

The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after discipline for the team was announced. Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for the entire 2020 season, and Houston was fined a record $5 million and docked first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.