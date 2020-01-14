Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Ivan Nova had 34 starts in 2019, tied for the most in Major League Baseball. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova to a one-year deal.

Detroit announced the pact Monday. Sources told the MLive.com and MLB Network the contract is worth $1.5 million, with incentives. The Tigers designated left-handed pitcher Matt Hall for assignment in a corresponding transaction, creating room on the 40-man roster for Nova.

"I've had the opportunity to play for some historic organizations during my professional career, and joining the Tigers adds to that list in a big way," Nova said in a statement.

"This is a very exciting day for me, and I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and coaches and working with them to bring winning baseball to the great fans here in Detroit."

Nova, 33, posted a 4.72 ERA and 11-12 record in an MLB-high 34 starts last season for the Chicago White Sox. He has a 4.32 career ERA and an 89-76 record in 236 appearances. Nova had a career-best 3.10 ERA during his 2013 campaign with the New York Yankees. He won a career-high 16 games in 2011 with the Yankees. Nova also spent more than two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, prior to joining the White Sox in a 2018 trade.

"Heading into the off-season, we knew that adding veteran depth to our starting rotation was important, and Ivan fits that need while also providing strong leadership in the clubhouse," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement.

"Ivan has a proven track record of reliability, throwing at least 160 innings in each of the last four seasons and often puts his club in a position to win when he's on the mound."

Tigers starting pitchers had the fourth-worst ERA in baseball last season.