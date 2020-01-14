Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) had a .259 batting average with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Minnesota Twins reached an agreement on a four-year deal.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Tuesday night that Donaldson agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins. The deal, which is worth $23 million annually, includes a fifth-year club option that could raise the total to more than $100 million.

Donaldson's contract is the second-biggest deal in MLB history for a player age 33 or older, according to MLB Media. Kevin Brown signed a seven-year, $105 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998 at the age of 34.

Donaldson, 34, is a three-time All-Star selection and the 2015 American League MVP. He bounced back from two consecutive injury-filled seasons to record a .259 batting average with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs for the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

The Braves paid Donaldson $23 million on a one-year contract last season. The prove-it deal gave the slugger a chance to showcase his health and MVP-level talent, setting himself up for a lucrative contract in free agency.

Donaldson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Athletics. He joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and spent three-plus seasons with the club before being traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2018.

In 1,038 career games, Donaldson has a .273 batting average with 219 homers and 645 RBIs.