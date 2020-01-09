Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has spent parts of three seasons in the New York Mets' farm system. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Mets extended another spring training invitation to former Heisman Trophy winner and ex-NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, the team announced.

Tebow, 32, is one of eight non-roster invitees that the Mets unveiled on Thursday. New York also invited pitchers David Peterson, Kevin Smith, Matt Blackham, Ryley Gilliam and Stephen Nogosek, and catchers Austin Bossart and Patrick Mazeika.

Despite recording a .163 batting average and four home runs in 77 games at Triple-A Syracuse last season, Tebow will take part in his fourth full season in the Mets' farm system. He holds a career .223 average with 18 home runs and 327 strikeouts in 287 games.

Tebow's 2019 campaign ended on July 21 after he suffered a laceration to the pinkie on his left hand. The former NFL gunslinger's 2018 season also came to an early conclusion when he missed the last two months because of a broken bone in his right hand.

Tebow, who serves as a football analyst for the SEC Network during his baseball off-season, had his best season in the minors during the 2018 campaign. He had a .273 batting average at Double-A Binghamton.

Tebow has yet to appear in the majors.