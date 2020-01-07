Former Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos spent six seasons with the Texas Rangers before joining the Astros last off-season. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers are signing free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos to a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Tuesday night that Chirinos agreed to a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the Rangers. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical.

The contract includes a $5.75 million base salary for the 2020 season, according to ESPN. Chirinos' deal also has a club option for 2021 that is worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

Chirinos made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. He was traded to the Rangers in April 2013 and spent six seasons with Texas before joining the Houston Astros in free agency last off-season.

Chirinos played in a career-high 114 regular-season games in Houston last season and recorded a .238 batting average with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. In his final season before leaving the Rangers in 2018, he set career highs in homers (18) and RBIs (65).

In 576 career games between the Rays, Rangers and Astros, Chirinos has a career .234 batting average with 85 home runs and 262 RBIs.