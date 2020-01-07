Former Chicago Cubs reliever Steve Cishek made 70 appearances and recorded seven saves with the Cubs last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with veteran relief pitcher Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Tuesday that Cishek agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the White Sox. The club hasn't confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical.

Cishek will earn $5.25 million next season with a $6.75 million club option for 2021, according to MLB Media. The option has a $750,000 buyout.

The right-handed reliever played the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs on a two-year, $13 million contract. In the 2019 campaign, he made 70 appearances over 64 innings and recorded a 4-6 record with seven saves and a 2.95 ERA. He also spent time on the injured list due to left hip inflammation.

Cishek, 33, broke into the majors in 2010 with the Miami Marlins. He has a 32-37 record with a 2.69 ERA and 132 saves across 10 MLB seasons between the St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Cubs and Marlins.