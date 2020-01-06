Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias set career highs with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Orioles are signing former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias to a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Monday that Iglesias agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Orioles. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical.

The contract also includes a team option for the 2021 season, according to ESPN. The deal could reach a total value of $6 million if next season's option is picked up.

Iglesias, 30, became a free agent in December when the Reds didn't tender him. He recorded a .288 batting average and set career highs with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs in 2019, his lone season in Cincinnati.

Iglesias, a 2015 All-Star selection with the Detroit Tigers, has a career .273 batting average with 32 homers and 247 RBIs.

Freddy Galvis is expected to serve as the Reds' starting shortstop next season. Cincinnati picked up his $5.5 million option in November.

The Reds acquired Galvis in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last season. He set career highs with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs in the 2019 campaign.