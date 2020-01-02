Washington Nationals signing ace reliever Will Harris to three-year deal

Former Houston Astros reliever Will Harris had a 1.50 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 innings for the Astros during the regular season in 2019. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star reliever Will Harris reached an agreement on a three-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Harris agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Nationals. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical.

Harris, 35, served as one of Astros manager A.J. Hinch's go-to relievers last season. According to ESPN, Harris is expected to jump into an eighth-inning role and could eventually get save opportunities with the Nationals in 2020.

Harris, a 2016 All-Star selection, posted a 1.50 ERA and notched 62 strikeouts in 60 innings for the Astros last season. He also recorded 26 holds and four saves as the Astros led MLB with 107 wins in the regular season.

During the postseason, Harris made 12 appearances and had a 0.93 ERA while striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings. Despite his strong numbers in the playoffs, the right-hander struggled during key moments in the 2019 World Series.

In Game 7 against the Nationals, Harris allowed the go-ahead home run to Howie Kendrick. He also gave up a two-run homer to Anthony Rendon in the seventh inning of Game 6 that handed the Nationals a 5-2 lead.

Since making his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2012, Harris has a 2.84 ERA with 422 strikeouts and 20 saves in 419 appearances between the Arizona Diamondbacks, Astros and Rockies.