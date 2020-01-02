New York Yankees' Domingo German receives 81-game suspension

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave for the final 18 games of last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was handed an 81-game suspension for violating the MLB domestic violence policy, the league announced Thursday.

German, who was placed on administrative leave for the final 18 regular-season games and nine postseason contests in 2019, will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 campaign.

German was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19, three days after an incident at his home in Westchester, N.Y. He allegedly had a physical confrontation with his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

German won't appeal the suspension, which also includes mandatory participation in an evaluation and treatment program supervised by MLB's Joint Policy Board. He also agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

"We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German," the Yankees said in a statement Thursday. "Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society.

"Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct."

German, 27, posted an 18-4 record and 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances last season. He won't be allowed to appear in 2020 spring training games but will be eligible for the 2020 playoffs.