Luis Robert agrees to record $50M deal with Chicago White Sox

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and prized outfield prospect Luis Robert agreed on a six-year, $50 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The $50 million sets a new record for a player with no major league service time. The previous high was the $43 million contract that White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez signed last year before his rookie season.

Robert's deal also includes two club options that could extend the agreement through 2027. He is scheduled to earn $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025.

"Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "As he showed at three levels in 2019, Luis has the ability to impact a game dramatically with his bat, his speed, his glove and his arm.

"We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many seasons to come."

Robert, 22, is expected to begin next season with the White Sox. He played 122 combined games between Class A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, recording a .328 batting average with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

Luis Robert went 3-for-5 in his AAA debut last night, including a grand slam, while driving in a career-high seven runs.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 12, 2019

The signing of Robert marked the latest move for the White Sox, who have been bolstering their roster this off-season to compete in the American League Central in 2020. The team signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal this winter.

The White Sox also added All-Star pitcher Gio Gonzalez, retained Jose Abreu and acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers.