Ex-New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances signs one-year deal with Mets

Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances was the first reliever in league history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five straight seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The New York Mets signed former Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Betances' contract includes a player option for 2021 and a vesting player option for 2022. League sources told ESPN the deal is worth $10.5 million, but he could earn $13 million if he appears in 70 games.

"Dellin is one of the elite relievers in the game with an incredible track record of pitching on the biggest stage and in playoff games," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a tremendously exciting gift for Mets fans this holiday season in our championship pursuit."

The 6-foot-8 Betances, who has 621 career strikeouts in 381 2/3 innings, has established himself as one of the premier American League relievers in recent years, but injury woes kept him out almost all of last season. He dealt with a right shoulder injury early in 2019 before tearing his Achilles tendon in September.

Betances, a four-time All-Star selection, has a 21-22 record and 2.36 ERA in 358 career relief appearances across seven MLB seasons, all with the Yankees.

During a three-year stretch with the Yankees (2014-16), Betances led all major league relievers in strikeouts (392) in each season. The 31-year-old pitcher was the first reliever in baseball history to record 100 or more strikeouts in five straight seasons (2014-18).

Betances began his MLB career with the Yankees in 2011. He was used as a starter early in his career before moving into a relief role.