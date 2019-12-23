LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu agrees to $80M deal with Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Sources informed MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic of the free agent's four-year pact Sunday night. Ryu, 32, posted a Major League Baseball-best 2.32 ERA and went 14-5 in 29 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, resulting in his first All-Star selection.

The South Korea native made his MLB debut in 2013 for the Dodgers. He has three seasons with 14 wins and owns a 2.98 ERA in 126 career appearances, including 125 starts. Ryu posted a career-best 1.97 ERA and 7-3 record in 15 stars during his 2018 campaign with the Dodgers. He also missed 15 weeks in 2018 due to a groin injury.

Ryu's 2.21 ERA since the start of 2018 trails only New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom. The left-handed starter had a $17.9 million salary in 2019.

Ryu joins a Blue Jays starting rotation that also includes: Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson and Matt Shoemaker.