Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill, wife arrested before Patriots-Bills game

Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were involved in an altercation with police before Saturday's game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested and fined after an altercation with police before Saturday's NFL game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Foxborough police told the Boston Globe on Monday that Hill's wife, Caitlin, repeatedly attempted to enter Gillette Stadium with an oversized bag. When she refused to cooperate or leave the area, police arrested her on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

Rich Hill was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he tried to stop police from putting his wife into a police vehicle.

"He saw her as they were trying to get her into a van to bring to the police station," Robert Bolger, chief administrator of Foxborough police, said. "He was told several times to back up and he would not. And he ended up getting arrested."

Both were arraigned Monday, when Rich Hill's resisting arrest charge was dismissed and he was fined $500 for disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill had her criminal charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing changed to civil infractions and was fined $500.

"Despite Saturday's events, my great respect for law enforcement remains unchanged," Rich Hill said in a statement released by his attorney. "However, seeing my wife handcuffed for a problem that started because of her fanny pack was extremely difficult for me to witness. This was all overblown and we are glad to have it behind us."

Rich Hill, 39, is currently a free agent after playing parts of the last four seasons with the Dodgers. In 13 starts last season, he posted a 4-1 record with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts.

Hill received the Tony Conigliaro Award last week. The award goes to a major leaguer "who has overcome diversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage that were the trademarks of Tony C."