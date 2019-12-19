All-Star pitcher Julio Teheran agrees to one-year deal with Los Angeles Angels

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran became a free agent after the club declined his $12 million team option for 2020. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Thursday that Teheran agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Angels. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical.

Teheran, who was the first Braves pitcher to make six straight opening day starts, became a free agent after Atlanta declined his $12 million club option for 2020.

Teheran, 28, will join Dylan Bundy as new additions to the Angels' pitching staff this off-season. Teheran, Bundy, Andrew Heaney, Shohei Ohtani and Griffin Canning are currently expected to be the five starters in the opening day rotation.

The Angels posted the second-highest ERA in the majors last season (5.64), leading to the team prioritizing pitching in the off-season.

The right-handed Teheran, who was a member of the Braves' rotation since 2013, has a 77-73 career record and has been selected to two All-Star teams. He has a 3.67 ERA, 1,184 strikeouts and three shutouts in 229 games (226 starts).