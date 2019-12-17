Reds agree to two-year deal with LHP Wade Miley

Wade Miley posted a 3.98 ERA and 14-6 record in 33 starts last season for the Houston Astros. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a two-year contract with left-handed pitcher Wade Miley.

MLB.com, The Athletic and the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the deal is worth $15 million and includes a $10 million option for 2022 and a $1 million buyout.

Miley, 33, posted a 3.98 ERA and 14-6 record in 33 starts last season for the American League champion Houston Astros.

Miley is set to take a physical and complete the deal Wednesday. He will reunite with Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson in Cincinnati, with whom he was paired in 2018 when he posted a career-best 2.47 ERA in 16 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers

Miley owns a 4.23 ERA and 85-82 record in 249 career appearances. He has suited up for the Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles, in addition to his 2019 campaign in Houston.

The Reds' starting rotation now includes Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Anthony DeSclafani and Miley. The Reds' rotation finished with fifth in the National League with a 4.12 ERA in 2019.