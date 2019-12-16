Madison Bumgarner posted a 3.90 ERA in a league-high 34 starts last season for the San Francisco Giants. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a five-year contract with free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN the deal is worth $85 million, including $15 million in deferred salary.

Bumgarner, 30, is a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. He is also a former World Series MVP, National League Championship Series MVP and two-time Silver Slugger award winner. The 11-year veteran posted a 3.90 ERA and 9-9 record in a Major League Baseball leading 34 starts in 2019.

Bumgarner owns a 3.13 ERA and 119-92 record in 289 career appearances, all for the Giants. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft made his MLB debut in 2009.

The Giants will receive a compensation pick in next June's MLB Draft after Gardner's signing, due to the left-handed pitcher declining a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from San Francisco in November. The Diamondbacks will give up a second round pick.

Neither team has publicly confirmed the deal, but the Diamondbacks posted a photo of former pitcher Randy Johnson celebrating Sunday on Twitter. The Giants responded to the tweet by tweeting a crying face emoji.