Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer joined the team in 2019 after being traded from the Cleveland Indians. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is calling for help from a car insurance company after a tire flew off a semi truck and smashed into his 2006 McLaren 650S, totaling the $300,000 sports car.

Bauer posted about the damage to the vehicle Wednesday on social media.

"Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my McLaren, I would've believed you," Bauer tweeted. "If you told me it would happen like this? I would've said you're out of your mind. If this isn't mayhem, I don't know what is Allstate."

Bauer's Twitter post featured a photo of his car sitting in a dealership in front of a shattered glass window. The semi truck tire was sitting on the back of the car, while a nearby wall showed damage from the projectile.

The McLaren 650S has a top speed of about 200 mph. Bauer posted a video on Instagram Tuesday, while gassing up a Chevrolet Spark. The Spark has a maximum speed of about 100 mph.

Bauer previously joked on Twitter in 2015 about not buying an expensive sports car until he won a Cy Young award. He tweeted in 2014 that he needed to sign a deal like Clayton Kershaw's in order to afford a Ferrari 458 or Porsche 918, but he had his eyes on a McLaren. Bauer finished sixth in the American League Cy Young race in 2018. He posted a 2-5 record with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts last season for the Reds.

The 28-year-old pitcher has made nearly $30 million in salary during his decorated MLB career. He is third-year arbitration eligible for the 2020 season and is likely to make $18 million to $20 million from the Reds next season before hitting free agency.