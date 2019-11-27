Padres make four-player trade with Brewers, reach deal with Drew Pomeranz

Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Drew Pomeranz agreed to a four-year, $34 million deal with the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired outfielder Trent Grisham and right-handed pitcher Zach Davies from the Milwaukee Brewers, and reached an agreement with All-Star pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

The Padres announced Wednesday that they sent infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Eric Lauer to the Brewers for Grisham and Davis in a swap of top-ranked prospects and veteran pitchers.

It wasn't the only transaction for the Padres on Wednesday. League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the Padres reached a four-year, $34 million deal with Pomeranz, pending a physical.

Urias, 22, was a consensus top-25 prospect coming into the 2019 season and shined at Triple-A El Paso. He had a .315 batting average with 19 home runs in 73 games with the club, but he struggled offensively in 71 games after being called up to the Padres, batting only .223.

Lauer, 24, posted a 14-17 record and 4.40 ERA in 53 games (52 starts) across two seasons with the Padres. He was 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA last season.

Grisham, 23, was a top-50 prospect entering the 2019 campaign and was one of the best minor-league hitters in the Brewers' organization. He batted .300 with 26 homers and 71 RBIs in 97 combined games with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A San Antonio.

After star outfielder Christian Yelich sustained a season-ending knee injury, Grisham was an every-day player in September and appeared in 51 games with the Brewers, batting .231 with six home runs.

Davies, 26, was 10-7 with a career-best 3.55 ERA in 31 starts with the Brewers last season. He previously spent his entire five-year MLB career with the organization, posting a 43-42 record and 3.91 ERA in 111 starts.

Pomeranz, 31, was 2-10 with a 4.85 ERA in 46 games with the San Francisco Giants and Brewers in 2019. He was an All-Star selection in 2016 with the Padres before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in the middle of the season.