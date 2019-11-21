Chicago White Sox sign All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to four-year deal

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal on a long-term contract, the team announced Thursday.
The White Sox reached an agreement with Grandal on a four-year, $73 million deal, according to the team. The All-Star catcher will receive $18.25 million per season through 2023, making it the largest contract in White Sox franchise history.
The team announced that outfielder Daniel Palka was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.
"Obviously [an] exciting day for us around here, being able to add one of the elite talents at a premium position," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters. "Someone who is going to improve not only our offensive approach but a significant assist to us defensively, both in terms of what he does behind the plate but also what he does with our young and growing pitching staff."
Last off-season, Grandal rejected a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers and turned down a four-year, $60 million contract from the New York Mets. He bet on himself to have a career year and instead signed a one-year, $18.25 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in January 2019.
Grandal posted career highs in home runs (28) and RBIs (77) and made his second All-Star appearance this season. He also led all MLB catchers in games played (153) and ranked second in extra-base hits (56), total bases (240) and RBIs.
After the season, Grandal declined to exercise his half of a $16 million mutual option with the Brewers for the 2020 campaign, with a $2.25 million buyout, to become a free agent.
Grandal, who tops all major league catchers with 117 homers since 2015, has a career .241 batting average with 141 home runs and 416 RBIs across eight seasons with the Brewers, Dodgers and San Diego Padres.