The Atlanta Braves posted the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the National League last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves have re-signed pitcher Chris Martin to a two-year contract.

Atlanta announced the $14 million deal Tuesday. Martin joined the Braves in a trade from the Texas Rangers in July and became a free agent this off-season.

Martin recorded a 3.40 ERA and four saves in 58 appearances between the Rangers and Braves in 2019. He went 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games for Atlanta.

Martin, 33, owns a 4.51 ERA in 144 career appearances. He played with the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees prior to joining the Rangers in 2017. Martin was a 21st-round pick by the Rockies in the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft. His 2019 salary was $2.25 million and he'll make $7 million annually on his new deal with Atlanta.

The Braves also introduced recently-signed relief pitcher Will Smith on Tuesday after agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Georgia native last week. The Braves ranked fifth in the National League in bullpen ERA (4.18) in 2019.