Milwaukee Brewers trade Chase Anderson to Toronto Blue Jays

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances during the 2019 season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers trimmed their payroll for next season, trading right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays and declining the 2020 club option on first baseman Eric Thames.

The team announced Monday that Anderson was traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for prospect Chad Spanberger. The Brewers planned to decline Anderson's $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration this off-season.

Anderson had an 8-4 record with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances in the 2019 season. The Blue Jays exercised the option after the trade.

The 31-year-old pitcher was 38-27 with a 3.38 ERA in 166 appearances across four seasons with the Brewers. The club originally acquire him in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in January 2016.

Milwaukee also announced it declined the $7.5 million option on Thames, who will become a free agent. The 32-year-old slugger had a .247 batting average with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs in 149 games this season.

Thames, who will receive a $1 million buyout, hit 59 homers in three seasons with the Brewers. He initially signed a three-year, $16 million contract with the club after spending time in the South Korean League.

Spanberger had a .237 average with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs this season at Double-A New Hampshire.