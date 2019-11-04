Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Mike Leake among 2019 Gold Glove Award winners

Colorado Rockies third baseman Noland Arenado has won a Gold Glove Award in each of his seven seasons in Major League Baseball. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball stars Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Nolan Arenado were among the winners announced for 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The 18 recipients of the awards given annually to the best defensive players in the game from each position in the American League and National League were announced Sunday night.

Arenado claimed his seventh Gold Glove Award in seven seasons. The Colorado Rockies star now has the fourth-most Gold Glove Awards by any third baseman in MLB history, trailing only Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt and Scott Rolen.

Bellinger was named the best defensive right fielder in the National League. The MVP candidate and Los Angeles Dodgers star tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for an MLB-best 19 defensive runs saved this season.

Betts was the best right fielder in the American League. The Boston Red Sox star earned his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award after finishing seventh in the American League in defensive runs saved. Betts has an MLB-best 98 defensive runs saved since the start of the 2016 season.

Oakland Athletics star Matt Olson and Chicago Cubs infielder Anthony Rizzo won Gold Glove Awards for first base. Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez and St. Louis Cardinals star Kolten Wong were named the best defensive second basemen.

Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians and Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks won the awards for shortstops. Matt Chapman of the Athletics joined Arenado as a third base Gold Glove Award winner. Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals and David Peralta of the Diamondbacks won the honor for left field.

Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays and Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers won the awards for center field. Indians catcher Roberto Perez and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto also won their first Gold Glove Awards.

Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke were named the best defensive pitchers in the game.

Each Gold Glove Award recipient is eligible for the Platinum Glove Award, given to the best defensive player from each league. Voting for the award is open at rawlings.com until 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday.