MVP Stephen Strasburg opts out of Nationals' $100M for free agency

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg joined the Nationals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg had a 1.98 ERA and a 5-0 record in six games for the team this postseason. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals star and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and $100 million of his contract in order to become a free agent.

Sources informed MLB.com of the move Saturday. Strasburg, 31, led the National League with 18 wins this season. He also posted a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts and led the National League with 209 innings pitched. The three-time All-Star was 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings during the World Series.

Strasburg joined the Nationals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. He posted a 10-7 record with a career-high 3.74 ERA in 22 starts during his 2018 campaign. Strasburg owns a career 112-58 record with a 3.17 ERA in 239 appearances.

Strasburg had a $38.3 million salary in 2019 and was set to make $25 million in 2020. Team sources told MLB.com that the organization is confident the two sides will be able to work out a deal.