Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber argues with home plate umpire Rob Drake in an August 31 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball umpire Rob Drake has issued an apology for a tweet about plans to buy an assault rifle if President Donald Trump is impeached.

Drake, 50, posted the now-deleted tweet on Tuesday and his account was deactivated Wednesday. The veteran umpire began his MLB umpire career in 1999 and has worked postseason games in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The tweet read, "I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach my president this way, you will have another [civil] war!"

Drake apologized Thursday.

RELATED Longtime MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52

"I want to personally apologize to everyone that my words made feel less safe," he said in a statement to ESPN. "I also acknowledge and apologize for the controversy this has brought to Major League Baseball, my fellow umpires, and my family. I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Wednesday the league is looking into the scandal.

"Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire," the MLB Umpires Association said in a statement Wednesday. "He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country. His posting does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent.

"The MLBUA supports all of the umpires who ensure fair play in the greatest game on earth. We are a group of individuals with diverse opinions and beliefs, united in our desire to continue our excellence officiating MLB games."

Drake was the right field umpire during a no hitter thrown by Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay in the 2010 National League Division Series and the home plate umpire during a perfect game in 2012 by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.