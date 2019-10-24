San Diego Padres to hire Texas Rangers' Jayce Tingler as manager

Jayce Tingler will replace former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green (pictured), who was fired in September. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres are turning to Jayce Tingler of the Texas Rangers to be the club's next manager.

League sources told ESPN and USA Today on Thursday the Padres will hire Tingler to lead the team. The 38-year-old coach was the Rangers' field coordinator this season, working with outfielders and baserunners.

Tingler also spent time in the Rangers' front office in player development and worked two years as an assistant general manager in the organization. He is currently managing Leones del Escogido in the Dominican winter league.

Tingler will replace former manager Andy Green, who was fired Sept. 21 after posting a 274-366 record with the Padres since he was hired before the 2016 season. Rod Barajas served as the team's interim manager for the remainder of the season, which marked the club's 13th consecutive year without a postseason appearance.

The Padres finished last in the NL West with a 70-92 record in the 2019 season, despite signing prized free agent Manny Machado and promoting top rookies Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack.

Atlanta Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, who served as the Rangers' manager from 2007-14, was also a finalist for the job, according to USA Today.