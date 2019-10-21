2019 World Series: Betting odds, ticket prices for Astros vs. Nationals

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the 2019 World Series Tuesday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Here are the latest betting odds and ticket price trends entering the series:

Houston opened Sunday as one of the biggest betting favorites in the history of the World Series, with -225 odds of beating Washington, according to Bovada. The Astros were -215 favorites to win as of Monday morning. Washington has +175 odds of winning the World Series. The means you would have to risk $215 to win $100 if betting on the Astros. You would win $175 if you bet $100 on the Nationals.

The Astros have -190 odds for winning Game 1, while the Nationals are at +165.Nationals ace Max Scherzer is set to face Astros star Gerrit Cole in the first game of the series. The Astros are favored by 1 1/2 runs in Game 1.

Bovada had the Astros as +450 favorites to win the World Series in April, while the Nationals had +2000 odds of winning the title. Washington is making their first World Series appearance in franchise history. The Astros are making their third appearance. Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, winning four games in a seven-game series. The Chicago White Sox swept the Astros in the 2005 World Series.

The 2019 World Series will broadcast on Fox.

Ticket prices

The cheapest ticket on for Game 1 on major secondary marketplaces was listed at $356 on Vivid Seats as of Monday morning. The most expensive ticket was listed for more than $13,000 on StubHub, if accounting for extra fees.

Tickets were about $400 for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers at Fenway Park in Boston. Those prices rose to more than $500 before first pitch. StubHub sold dugout box tickets for more than $15,000 apiece before Game 1 and Game 2 in Boston.

Tickets at TickPick have an average purchase price of $1,075.60 for the series, with Game 3 selling for an average of $1,285.12. Games in Houston are averaging $991.79 while games in Washington, D.C. are being purchased for $1,187.35.

The 2016 Chicago Cubs had the most-expensive World Series ticket prices of any team in the last decade, according to TicketIQ, a site that tracks ticket prices on the secondary market. Tickets for the 2016 World Series had an average secondary market listing price of $6,641. The Nationals were second on that list at $4,239 before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, but have since gone down to $2,069. The Astros' average ticket price of $1,498 for the series is about half of the price tickets were going for a day before their 2017 World Series began.

Game 1 for the 2019 World Series has the least-expensive tickets for the series with an average secondary market listing price of $1,319. Game 3 is currently the most-expensive ticket, with an average price of $2,092.

Schedule

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 2: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Minute Maid Park

Game 3: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. EDT Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Game 4: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. EDT Saturday at Nationals Park

Game 5 (if necessary): Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. EDT Sunday at Nationals Park

Game 6 (if necessary): Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Minute Maid Park

Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Minute Maid Park