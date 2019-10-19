ALCS: Yuli Gurriel puts Astros ahead of Yankees with 3-run bomb

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel did not have a home run in the 2019 postseason until he hit a 3-run shot against the New York Yankees Saturday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel smashed a 3-run homer, putting his team ahead of the New York Yankees in the first inning of Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series Saturday in Houston.

Astros starter Brad Peacock retired the Yankees in order in the top of the first frame. Jose Altuve doubled in the second at-bat in the bottom of the inning. Alex Bregman later took a walk, putting two runners on for Gurriel with two outs.

The Astros first baseman settled in against Yankees starter Chad Green. The right-handed pitcher tossed in a 95.6 mph fastball for his only offering of the exchange. Gurriel turned on the pitch, hammering over the left field fence to give the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Gurriel's 356-foot bomb had an exit velocity of 98 mph, according to Statcast.

The Yankees answered with Gary Sanchez ripping an RBI double to score Didi Gregorius in the top of the second inning. Houston held a 3-1 lead through two innings.

The winner of the ALCS hosts the Washington Nationals at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series. The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series against the Yankees.