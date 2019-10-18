ALCS: New York Yankees edge Houston Astros to stay alive

Houston Astros base runner George Springer (4) is congratulated by teammate Alex Bregman after scoring on a wild pitch by New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton in the first inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees slugger DJ LeMahieu (L) is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run in the first inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks (R) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits a three-run home run in the first inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander pitches in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros batter George Springer hits a single in the seventh inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela throws out Houston Astros batter Yuli Gurriel in the eighth inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (C) celebrates with Aaron Judge (R) and Brett Gardner after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (L) and second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton reacts after the final out in the sixth inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks each blasted first-inning home runs and James Paxton pitched six strong innings as the New York Yankees defeated Houston 4-1 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium to trim the Astros' lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.

After the Astros grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first following a wild pitch, LeMahieu belted a solo home run off Houston starter Justin Verlander in the bottom of the inning.

Later in the inning, Hicks smashed a three-run homer off the right-field foul pole to give the Yankees a 4-1 advantage. It marked his first home run since July after a lengthy injury absence.

Paxton held down the lead for the remainder of the game, allowing only one run on four hits across six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.

After Paxton was pulled from the game, the Yankees' bullpen combined to give up only one hit and one walk in three innings. Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the ninth inning and earned the save.

Verlander shook off his rocky first inning and pitched seven innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits. He recorded nine strikeouts and walked none.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The winner will play the wild-card Washington Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, in the World Series.