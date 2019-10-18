ALCS: Houston Astros beat New York Yankees, take 3-1 series lead

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa tries to make a defensive play in the first inning of Game 4 in the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge strikes out to end the second inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger George Springer hits a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger George Springer is congratulated by Robinson Chirinos (L) and Josh Reddick after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (pictured) reacts after Houston Astros slugger George Springer hits a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka walks off the field at the end of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge strikes out in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (L) looks down from the dugout during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa (L) is congratulated by teammate Jose Altuve (27) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros players celebrate after beating the New York Yankees 8-3 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa (L) is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (R) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carlos Correa and George Springer each blasted three-run homers as the Houston Astros slugged their way to an 8-3 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the American League Championship Series.

With the victory, the Astros moved within one win of reaching their second World Series in three years. The winner of the ALCS will play the wild-card Washington Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.

The Yankees grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Astros starter Zack Greinke walked Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner with the bases loaded. Greinke lasted only 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. He struck out five and walked four.

In the third, Springer jumped on an 86-mph splitter from Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka and sent a shot over the left-field wall, giving Houston a 3-1 lead. Tanaka gave up three earned runs on four hits across five innings. He recorded one strikeout and walked two.

Correa, facing Yankees reliever Chad Green, pushed the Astros' lead to 6-1 with his own three-run homer in the top of the sixth. Later in the inning, New York's Gary Sanchez answered with a two-run home run to left, trimming the Yankees' deficit to 6-3.

The Astros plated two more runs in the eighth and ninth after an error by Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres and an RBI single from Michael Brantley, sealing the 8-3 victory.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Astros are expected to send Justin Verlander to the mound against Yankees starter James Paxton.