Joe Girardi steps down as manager of USA Baseball

Former Team USA baseball manager Joe Girardi posted a 910-710 record in 10 seasons with the New York Yankees before being fired in 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Joe Girardi has stepped down as the manager of Team USA baseball.

USA Baseball announced the move Wednesday. Girardi was named manager in August. He left the role in order to pursue open managerial opportunities in Major League Baseball.

Scott Brosius was named Team USA's new manager. Brosius is also the USA Baseball senior director of player development.

"We are grateful that Joe was a part of Team USA and we appreciate the time and preparation he dedicated to our endeavor of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," USA Baseball executive director and CEO Paul Seiler said in a news release. "On behalf of the organization, we wish him the best of luck as he seeks a manager position in Major League Baseball.

"Scott Brosius is respected across the baseball industry for his time as both a player and a coach. He possesses a tremendous resume and we are proud to have him step in and lead us in the Premier12 tournament. From top to bottom, the coaching staff we assembled boasts a wealth of international playing and coaching experience, and we are confident in their ability to help us achieve the goals we have collectively set for this team."

Willie Randolph will serve as Team USA's bench coach, while Ernie Young moves from first base coach to third base coach. Brosius also announced the hiring of Anthony Sanders.

"Anthony comes highly recommended by his peers and we are thrilled to have him join the team," Brosius said. "He will provide a unique perspective to this team having won a gold medal as a player with Team USA at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, as well as having coached at the international level in this very event four years ago."

RELATED Los Angeles Angels hire Joe Maddon as new manager

The WBSC Premier12 takes place Nov. 2-4 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The top two nations from Group A will advance to the Super Round Nov. 11-16 in Tokyo. The tournament is the first chance for Team USA to qualify for the Summer Games.