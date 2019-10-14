NLCS: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals beat Cardinals to take commanding 3-0 lead

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg runs off the field after retiring the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning of Game 3 in the NLCS on Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Stephen Strasburg turned in a dominant outing and Howie Kendrick continued his red-hot hitting as the Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Monday night at Nationals Park to take a 3-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

With the victory, the Nationals moved within one win of the city's first World Series appearance in 86 years. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

In the first two games of the series, Nationals starters Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer flirted with no-hit bids. Strasburg allowed a double, six singles and one run but was otherwise dominant across seven innings, recording 12 strikeouts and walking none.

The Cardinals' bats remained cold in Monday's loss. Through three games, St. Louis has tallied two runs and 11 total hits. The Nationals' three starters in the series have a combined 0.00 ERA.

Washington tagged Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty for four earned runs in the bottom of the third. Adam Eaton notched an RBI single, Anthony Rendon plated him with a double and Kendrick belted a two-run double to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead in the inning.

Kendrick smacked another double in the bottom of the fifth to score Rendon, extending the Nationals' lead to 5-0. Later in the inning, Ryan Zimmerman doubled to center field and plated Kendrick.

In the sixth inning, Victor Robles blasted a solo home run to push the Nationals' advantage to 7-0. The Cardinals' lone run came in the seventh when Paul DeJong singled to left and Jose Martinez scored on a throwing error by Juan Soto.

The Nationals sealed the victory with Zimmerman's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, moving the wild-card club one win closer to the World Series.

Washington will start Patrick Corbin in Game 4, while the Cardinals will send out rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson.