Oct. 11 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres Minor League pitcher Jacob Nix is facing criminal trespassing charges after he allegedly broke into a Phoenix home through the doggie door, according to police.

The homeowner shot Nix with a taser and kicked him in the face during the incident, which occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents obtained by ABC 15 and CBS 5. Nix is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, according to the Miricopa County Court's official website.

Charging documents say Nix was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Nix was arrested before being released this week from the Maricopa County jail on $100 bond.

Nix told the responding officers he was attempting to enter his own home. The complaint also says fellow Minor League player Thomas Cosrove was also at the scene and attempted to pull Nix from the doggie door.

The Padres released a statement Thursday to address the incident.

"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona," the Padres said. "We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner's Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time."

Nix, 23, was a third-round pick by the Padres in the 2015 MLB Draft. He appeared in nine games during the 2018 MLB season, posting a 7.02 ERA and 2-5 record for the Padres. Nix owned a 1.85 ERA and 1-2 record in six starts this season at the Minor League level. He is currently playing for the Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League.

Nix has a status conference Monday and a preliminary hearing Wednesday.