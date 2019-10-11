NLCS: Nationals place closer Daniel Hudson on paternity list, out for Game 1

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson delivers to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the NLDS on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals will begin the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals without closer Daniel Hudson, the team announced Friday.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters before Game 1 that Hudson's wife gave birth to the couple's third daughter Friday morning in Phoenix. According to Martinez, the birthing process took longer than expected, forcing the club to replace Hudson with right-handed pitcher Wander Suero on the team's postseason roster.

"I told him, I said, 'Hey, family's always first,'" Martinez said. "I mean, I get it, I understand. The timing didn't work out like we thought, baby wasn't ready to come out. So we get him back when we get him back."

Veteran left-hander Sean Doolittle is expected to close if a save situation arises against the Cardinals. Left-hander Roenis Elias was also added to the team's NLCS roster to give Washington another lefty out of the bullpen.

"We have enough weapons in that bullpen to hold off," Martinez said. "It's one game, we'll figure it out. When the game starts, we'll see where we're at and then we'll go from there."

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.