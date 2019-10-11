MLB postseason 2019: ALCS and NLCS schedule, matchups, how to watch

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) celebrates with teammates as he leaves the field after hitting a sacrifice fly to score the winning run in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (63) leaps into the arms of catcher Yan Gomes (10) to celebrate their Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees runners Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge (R) celebrate after they score against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Oct. 4 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) tips his cap after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The next round of the 2019 MLB postseason is set after the Houston Astros defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of their AL Division Series on Thursday night.

The Astros will meet the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, while the wild-card Washington Nationals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

The Yankees continued their postseason dominance of the Minnesota Twins to reach the ALCS. New York posted a three-game sweep of the Twins, marking the club's 13th straight playoff victory over Minnesota.

The Cardinals edged the Atlanta Braves in a five-game series after a historic offensive explosion in the first inning of Game 5. St. Louis plated 10 runs in the opening frame and cruised to a 13-1 win over Atlanta to advance to the NLCS.

The Nationals, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL wild card, eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers on the strength of Howie Kendrick's grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 5. With the loss, the Dodgers, who led the NL with 106 wins in the regular season, extended their World Series title drought, which has lasted since 1988.

Here is the remainder of the MLB postseason schedule, along with game times and TV information:

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, 8 p.m. EDT, TBS

Game 2: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, TBS

Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, Oct. 14, TBS

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, Oct. 15, TBS

*Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, Oct. 16, TBS

*Game 6: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 18, TBS

*Game 7: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 19, TBS

*If necessary

American League Championship Series

Game 1: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, FS1 or FOX

Game 2: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT, FS1 or FOX

Game 3: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, Oct. 15, FS1 or FOX

Game 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, Oct. 16, FS1 or FOX

*Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, Oct. 17, FS1 or FOX

*Game 6: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, Oct. 19, FS1 or FOX

*Game 7: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, Oct. 20, FS1 or FOX

World Series

Game 1: TBD at TBD, Oct. 22, FOX

Game 2: TBD at TBD, Oct. 23, FOX

Game 3: TBD at TBD, Oct. 25, FOX

Game 4: TBD at TBD, Oct. 26, FOX

*Game 5: TBD at TBD, Oct. 27, FOX

*Game 6: TBD at TBD, Oct. 29, FOX

*Game 7: TBD at TBD, Oct. 30, FOX